WATCH | Three people shot and injured in Johannesburg in alleged taxi violence incident

Three people were shot and injured in Bedfordview on Friday night.

Police have opened a case of attempted murder.

SAPS alleged the shooting could be linked to taxi violence.

The sound of gunfire filled the air on Friday night at an intersection in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Three people were shot and injured while driving in the area, and subsequently rushed to hospital. "Police were alerted to a shooting incident in Bedfordview. On arrival, they found three people with bullet wounds. They were then rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo. Video footage taken by an onlooker, from a nearby building, captured the chaos. ALSO READ | Man dies in Cape Town as mob sets car alight "It is reported that the victims were driving in a silver Mercedes Benz Vito when they were shot at by unknown suspects," said Masondo. Police, in a statement, added that, although the motive was unclear, the shooting could be related to taxi violence. A case of attempted murder has been opened, and police have launched a manhunt for the shooters.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.