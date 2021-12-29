1h ago

WATCH | Time's a-wasting: Capetonians share the lessons they learnt in 2021

Philip Janikowski
2021 has been a yo-yo year serving up its fair share of highs and lows.

The lows came thick and fast with successive lockdowns, poor service delivery, load shedding and the devastation that was the July unrest. And, with all those downers, it's easy to overlook the silver linings.

For example, South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker's incredible medal haul in Tokyo made the country proud. The vaccine rollout got under way, and the promise of some normalcy with it. Johannesburg also, as of November, has its very first black female mayor.  

Now, as the year rapidly comes to a close, News24 takes a look back and reflects on everything that has affected South Africans personally and societally.

In that spirit, we took to the streets to ask Capetonians: "What's the most valuable lesson you have learnt in 2021?"

Their answers might surprise you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage around the globe, it appears that the things that we hold dear have become strikingly more familial.

"Hold your friends and family close," one Capetonian told News24. 

Another woman echoed her sentiment: "Time is more important, and it depends on who you spend it with and how you spend it."

