WATCH | Toyota Fortuner lands on its side after collision with speeding car

Bertram Malgas
  • A speeding driver sideswiped a Toyota Fortuner in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
  • The vehicle did a 180 degree roll before coming to a standstill on its side. Neither driver was injured.
  • The police have issued an accident report, but no case was opened. 

CCTV footage making the rounds on social media captured the moment a Toyota Fortuner and sedan collided in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal. 

The driver of the Fortuner was making a right turn into a driveway when a speeding car sideswiped the 4x4 as it came flying past. The Fortuner did a 180 degree roll before coming to a standstill on its side.

The incident happened on Friday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 the Greytown police were aware of the incident.

"An accident report was made. No case was opened," she said. 

Both drivers walked away from the crash unharmed.

