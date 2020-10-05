37m ago

WATCH | Traffic official caught on camera 'slapping' member of the public

Bertram Malgas
  • In a video circulating on social media, a traffic official can be seen assaulting a member of the public.
  • The traffic official is now facing suspension.
  • The Makhuduthamaga Municipality has expressed its shock at the incident.

In a video circulating on social media, a Makhuduthamaga Municipality traffic officer can be seen allegedly assaulting a member of the public.

The officer allegedly slaps the man in the face twice before flipping him on his stomach to restrain him.

The incident took place in Jane Furse town between the Bapedi petrol station and Jane Furse crossing complex in Limpopo. 

On Monday afternoon, the municipality issued a statement, expressing its shock and dismay at the video.

READ | Attackers threaten to rape farmer's children

In it, Mayor Minah Bahula condemned the officer's actions and asked for the municipal manager to act swiftly on the matter. 

"We wish to apologise to the public. The incident portrays a bad image and brings our municipality into disrepute. It is not like our municipality to behave like that," she said. 

"In our more than 20 years of existence as a local government, this is the first incident of this nature which not only belittle us, but also destroys our culture as the municipality. We hope the public understands the measures we have taken which is commensurate with this act," Bahula added.

The officer has been issued with a letter of suspension pending further investigation into the matter. He has 48 hours to provide the municipality with a full explanation as to why he should not be suspended.

