21m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Truck bursts into flames in Cape Town, driver escapes unharmed

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Last week, a truck caught fire on Jip de Jager Drive in Cape Town.
  • It took 10 firefighters almost an hour to douse the flames. 
  • There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown. 

A truck burst into flames on Jip de Jager Drive after the engine compartment caught fire in Cape Town last week. 

Video footage, which has been circulated widely on social media, shows black smoke clouds floating across the road. 

Motorists were forced to drive slowly as they tried to navigate their way through the fog. 

Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told News24 that 10 firefighters, from Bellville and Goodwood fire stations, worked tirelessly for almost an hour to extinguish the flames. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

"The insurance broker will launch its investigation as to the actual cause," Carelse added. 

The driver managed to escape the incident unharmed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape townaccidentsfires
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7520 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6291 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-0.54)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.46
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.71)
Gold
1834.30
(+1.21)
Silver
24.90
(+2.14)
Platinum
1077.12
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
54.75
(0.00)
Palladium
2379.50
(+0.15)
All Share
63640.30
(+0.14)
Top 40
58471.18
(+0.04)
Financial 15
11912.90
(-0.03)
Industrial 25
84697.24
(+1.06)
Resource 10
63116.86
(-1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo