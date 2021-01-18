WATCH | Truck bursts into flames in Cape Town, driver escapes unharmed

Last week, a truck caught fire on Jip de Jager Drive in Cape Town.

It took 10 firefighters almost an hour to douse the flames.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A truck burst into flames on Jip de Jager Drive after the engine compartment caught fire in Cape Town last week.

Video footage, which has been circulated widely on social media, shows black smoke clouds floating across the road.

Motorists were forced to drive slowly as they tried to navigate their way through the fog.

Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told News24 that 10 firefighters, from Bellville and Goodwood fire stations, worked tirelessly for almost an hour to extinguish the flames.

"The insurance broker will launch its investigation as to the actual cause," Carelse added.

The driver managed to escape the incident unharmed.