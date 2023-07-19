WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

Traffic on the N3 highway in the direction of Durban and Pietermaritzburg was severely impacted when a truck overturned near Cato Ridge on Wednesday morning.



Shortly after 07:00, emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a truck crash on the N3.

Video from the scene shows the overturned truck blocking the road.

Lane closures in both directions led to serious congestion, with recovery efforts still underway by midday.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the truck driver, travelling in the direction of Pietermaritzburg, had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the highway divider.

"The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby facility by our guys," Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics told News24.

While no other injuries were reported, "traffic flow has been affected", according to KwaZulu-Natal's transport department, with all Durban-bound lanes remaining closed by midday and just one lane in the direction of Pietermaritzburg open to road users.







