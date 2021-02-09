WATCH | Truck driver seriously injured after plunging through roof of KZN warehouse

A truck driver was badly injured after crashing into a warehouse in KwaZulu-Natal.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the truck losing control and crashing into a traffic barrier.

The driver received advanced life support treatment and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A truck driver was seriously injured when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed through a traffic barrier and plunged through the roof of a building.

The incident happened in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Rescue Care paramedic Leon Fourie said the truck had crashed through the roof of a warehouse in Pinetown.

"Paramedics found that a single truck driver sustained multiple injuries and required advanced life support treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further definitive care," he added.

A video of the incident shows the truck ploughing through the barrier at a high-speed, veering off the road and into the industrial building.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbete said they were aware of the accident, however, no case had been opened in relation to the incident.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

No one in the building sustained any injuries, Fourie said.