40m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two arrested for attempted murder of Joburg security guard

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Two people have been arrested for the attempted murder of a security guard in Brixton, Johannesburg. They allegedly robbed an Engen petrol station before shooting the guard. 
  • The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables before being apprehended. 
  • The security guard is in a stable condition at a Johannesburg hospital. 

The two men arrested for robbing a petrol station and shooting a security guard in Brixton, Johannesburg will face charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. 

The incident happened on Monday morning. 

Police said the Alert Security and Armed Response Services (ASARS) guard was wounded by armed suspects who had just robbed the petrol station.

SEE | Thieves hit Cape Town bottle store and clear out whiskey stock

Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that, the perpetrators took an undisclosed amount of cash, car keys and a cell phone from the petrol station shop, before attacking the ASARS guard.

"On their way out, the suspects shot at the security guard who was busy cleaning his company car windscreen next to the fuel pumps.  They disarmed him of his company firearm. The security guard sustained injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment," Masondo said. 

The police followed the suspects to the Denver hostel where they arrested them and recovered a vehicle allegedly used during the robbery. 

Related Links
WATCH | Debonairs takes action after Joburg customer films staff making pizza without wearing masks
WATCH | Security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in head during robbery ion East Rand
WATCH | Two wounded in shootout during cash-in-transit robbery
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 444 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 1482 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
49% - 1844 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.03
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.13
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.14)
Gold
1806.56
(+0.25)
Silver
19.11
(+0.11)
Platinum
821.00
(-0.61)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1944.99
(-0.49)
All Share
55221.43
(-1.74)
Top 40
50918.12
(-1.84)
Financial 15
10525.81
(-1.66)
Industrial 25
75331.10
(-2.05)
Resource 10
52592.33
(-1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo