WATCH | Two arrested for attempted murder of Joburg security guard

Two people have been arrested for the attempted murder of a security guard in Brixton, Johannesburg. They allegedly robbed an Engen petrol station before shooting the guard.

The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables before being apprehended.

The security guard is in a stable condition at a Johannesburg hospital.

The two men arrested for robbing a petrol station and shooting a security guard in Brixton, Johannesburg will face charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

The incident happened on Monday morning.

Police said the Alert Security and Armed Response Services (ASARS) guard was wounded by armed suspects who had just robbed the petrol station.

Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that, the perpetrators took an undisclosed amount of cash, car keys and a cell phone from the petrol station shop, before attacking the ASARS guard.

"On their way out, the suspects shot at the security guard who was busy cleaning his company car windscreen next to the fuel pumps. They disarmed him of his company firearm. The security guard sustained injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment," Masondo said.

The police followed the suspects to the Denver hostel where they arrested them and recovered a vehicle allegedly used during the robbery.