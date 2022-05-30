1h ago

WATCH | Two arrested in KZN after driving off from Engen garage without paying for petrol

Amy Gibbings
  • Two 21-year-olds were arrested for theft last week by KwaZulu-Natal police.
  • They were allegedly caught on camera driving away from an Engen petrol station in Westville without paying for fuel.
  • They appeared in court on Wednesday last week and the case was postponed to Monday.

Two people arrested for allegedly driving off from a Westville petrol station without paying for fuel are set to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The pair, both aged 21, were arrested for theft by Westville police last week.

CCTV footage captured two people hastily driving away in a VW Caddy from a petrol pump at an Engen garage in Westville, opposite the Pavilion Shopping Centre.

The petrol attendant had just filled their tank with petrol, when they drove away without paying.

READ | Calls to protest against record fuel prices

He can be seen in the footage chasing after the vehicle. 

Another employee at the garage said the petrol attendant has managed to catch up with the vehicle on the road, where he smashed the rear window.

According to a police statement, a case was opened and the vehicle was eventually located in the Mpumalanga area.

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
