WATCH | Two security guards injured during botched CIT heist in Sebokeng

A Fidelity cash truck came under fire near Sebokeng on Monday. The driver lost control of the vehicle and landed it in a ditch.

Two security guards were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Flying Squad members were in the area and responded to the scene.

Two Fidelity security guards were injured in a botched cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.

The incident happened along the Golden Highway, near Sebokeng Square.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement that the driver and a crew member were driving on their designated route when their vehicle came under fire.

The attackers were travelling in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

"The cash truck eventually lost control and crashed into a ditch where it came to a standstill," Netshiunda told News24.

Members of the police's Flying Squad who were in the area responded to the incident.

READ | New task force formed to crack down on kidnappings, extortion in Cape Town

Video footage of the attack circulated on social media and shows scores of people surrounding the cash-in-transit van.



"Their vehicle was damaged, reportedly by community members who wanted to help themselves to the cash," Netshiunda said.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann told News24 that many shots had been fired.

"A security guard was injured and is receiving medical care," he said.

Bartmann said that the robbery had been unsuccessful as the gunmen were unable to break open the doors in order to access the back of the truck. No money was stolen.

Netshiunda warned members of the public not to contaminate any crime scene or to tamper with crucial evidence.

"Taking left-over money during a cash-in-transit robbery constitutes a crime, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

The police are still searching for an unknown number of suspects.



