WATCH | Two teens involved in punch-up at Cape Town mall

Two teenagers got into a scuffle at Canal Walk shopping centre on Saturday.

No weapons were used in the fight and they sustained only minor injuries.

Canal Walk security responded to the incident and cleared the area.

A scuffle broke out between two teenagers at the Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

In a video circulating on social media, the two teens are seen, going at each other - while surrounded by onlookers. The brawl lasted only a few minutes before bystanders separated them.

Century City spokesperson Tatum Sieni told News24 that Century City response vehicles and Canal Walk security responded to the incident.

"There were no weapons used and one of the males involved sustained an injury above his left eye," Sieni said.

They are both believed to be 18-years-old.

Sieni confirmed that the group seen in the video were not part of the tussle.

"[The] majority of the crowd seen in the video were not involved, but onlookers gathering as a result of the action and the site was cleared in roughly 20 minutes," she said.

The cause of the fight was still unknown.

Century City management reported the incident to the police and said an investigation into the incident was underway.

