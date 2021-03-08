48m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two teens involved in punch-up at Cape Town mall

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two teenagers got into a scuffle at Canal Walk shopping centre on Saturday.
  • No weapons were used in the fight and they sustained only minor injuries.  
  • Canal Walk security responded to the incident and cleared the area. 

A scuffle broke out between two teenagers at the Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town over the weekend. 

The incident happened on Saturday evening.  

In a video circulating on social media, the two teens are seen, going at each other - while surrounded by onlookers. The brawl lasted only a few minutes before bystanders separated them.

Century City spokesperson Tatum Sieni told News24 that Century City response vehicles and Canal Walk security responded to the incident.

"There were no weapons used and one of the males involved sustained an injury above his left eye," Sieni said.

They are both believed to be 18-years-old. 

WATCH | Well, that escalated quickly: Trolleys, baskets fly in Canal Walk mall brawl

Sieni confirmed that the group seen in the video were not part of the tussle. 

"[The] majority of the crowd seen in the video were not involved, but onlookers gathering as a result of the action and the site was cleared in roughly 20 minutes," she said.

The cause of the fight was still unknown.

Century City management reported the incident to the police and said an investigation into the incident was underway. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
century citycape townmallfight
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4349 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2942 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.46
(-0.99)
ZAR/GBP
21.40
(-0.94)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.71)
Gold
1693.05
(-0.81)
Silver
25.22
(-0.72)
Platinum
1138.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2311.79
(-0.67)
All Share
68262.09
(-0.01)
Top 40
62731.77
(-0.09)
Financial 15
12739.19
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
87064.44
(-0.63)
Resource 10
71361.78
(+0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo