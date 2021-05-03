WATCH | Two trucks petrol bombed in Johannesburg

A diesel tanker and wheat truck were petrol bombed by an unknown number of perpetrators in Johannesburg on Saturday evening .

No injuries were reported after the drivers escaped.

No arrests have been made yet.

Two trucks were set alight by a group of assailants on the R59 between Kliprivier and Heidelberg Roads, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24, the suspects shot at the trucks, which brought them to a halt.

They then threw a petrol bomb at the two trucks.

Video footage supplied to News24 shows the trucks engulfed in flames.

The video also shows various law enforcement officials trying to contain the fire.

"No injuries were reported as the drivers jumped out and ran away. And, no arrests have been made," Makhubele said.

The petrol tanker was transporting about 37 000 litres of diesel, and the other truck was carrying wheat.

Ekhuruleni Police spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 the petrol tanker did not explode as they managed to put out the fire just in time.

"We managed to extinguish the fire before anything happened. The truck itself, the horse of the truck burned, but the trailer did not burn down," Ntladi said.

The police urge anyone with information to contact them.