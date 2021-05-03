17m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two trucks petrol bombed in Johannesburg

Nomvelo Chalumbira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A diesel tanker and wheat truck were petrol bombed by an unknown number of perpetrators in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
  • No injuries were reported after the drivers escaped. 
  • No arrests have been made yet.

Two trucks were set alight by a group of assailants on the R59 between Kliprivier and Heidelberg Roads, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24, the suspects shot at the trucks, which brought them to a halt.

They then threw a petrol bomb at the two trucks. 

Video footage supplied to News24 shows the trucks engulfed in flames.

The video also shows various law enforcement officials trying to contain the fire.

"No injuries were reported as the drivers jumped out and ran away. And, no arrests have been made," Makhubele said. 

The petrol tanker was transporting about 37 000 litres of diesel, and the other truck was carrying wheat. 

Ekhuruleni Police spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 the petrol tanker did not explode as they managed to put out the fire just in time.

"We managed to extinguish the fire before anything happened. The truck itself, the horse of the truck burned, but the trailer did not burn down," Ntladi said.

The police urge anyone with information to contact them.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimetraffic
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1715 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1559 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 184 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.5)
Gold
1,797.90
(+1.6)
Silver
26.93
(+3.9)
Platinum
1,243.26
(+3.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,992.01
(+1.9)
All Share
66,577
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,777
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,152
(-1.5)
Industrial 25
85,559
(-0.6)
Resource 10
68,639
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo