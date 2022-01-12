WATCH | Undercover JMPD cop narrowly escapes attempted hijacking

Four people attempted to hijack an undercover JMPD officer on Swartkoppies Road, south of Johannesburg.

The perpetrators fired shots at the officer before he retaliated, and the attackers fled.

No arrests have been made.

An undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer survived an attempted hijacking on Monday evening.

The officer's vehicle was parked on the side of the road, while he was waiting for another officer on Swartkoppies Road at Kliprivier Drive, when four assailants approached.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 the officer noticed four men with firearms in hand coming out from the bushes.

Minnaar said:

The officer immediately got out of the unmarked Toyota Rav4. The suspects shot at the officer, and he returned fire.

However, the four men managed to escape by running back into the bushes.



The officer sustained no injuries, and no arrests were made.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.