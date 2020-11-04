1h ago

WATCH | US election: Joburg-based US citizens hoping for a Biden win

Kayleen Morgan
  • Heather Mason, a US citizen and writer who lives in Johannesburg, voted by absentee ballot through the US consulate last month.
  • Mason, Americans and the world are waiting anxiously to find out who the next president of the US will be. 
  • She hopes Biden is victorious because the country cannot have Trump in power for another term. 

"No one really expected Donald Trump to become our president. Even four years later I have a very hard time believing it," Heather Mason, a US citizen who lives in Johannesburg, told News24. 

Mason voted by absentee ballot through the US consulate last month and encouraged other Americans living out of state to do the same.

She described Trump's term in the White House as "despicable", saying she wasn't happy with the way the administration responded to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests or their policies on healthcare and immigration.

Mason, whose family still lives in the US, was up early on Election Day.

Suzanna Mason with her son Jack.
Suzanna Mason with her son Jack. (Heather Mason, Supplied)

Her sister, Susanna, who lives in Vermont in the north-eastern United States, described the morning of elections as tense.

Susanna, a teacher, who also voted for Biden, said this year's election is a stressful one and many of her friends had "planned movie-nights to distract themselves from the anxiety of waiting".

She, however, would be waiting patiently, watching the numbers roll in.

"I'll probably stay up tonight until two am or so. Who knows if I'll sleep tonight because I'll watch every minute of coverage," Susanna told News24 while Facetiming with her sister. 

Nina Neubauer, a childcare worker at a children's home, is a US citizen who has lived in Johannesburg for 10 years.

She, too, is hoping for a Biden win, but wants peace to prevail more than anything. 

Nina Neubauer, a US citizen based in Johannesburg
Nina Neubauer, a US citizen based in Johannesburg voted by absentee ballot through the US consulate. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
News24 Kayleen Morgan

Neubauer, who moved to Johannesburg after enjoying a holiday here in 2010, said she's concerned with the violence that may erupt, if either side wins.

"I'm praying for calm and peace, that the process will go smoothly, and that there'll be an acceptance of whoever wins," she said.

"I know a lot of people are in pain and have been hurt by the current president. He's hurt and divided people deeply," she added.

Neubauer said she thinks the 2016 election was a wake up call for a lot of Americans and hopes citizens did not take their privilege to vote for granted. 

