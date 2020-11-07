53m ago

WATCH | US election results: Biden wins as Pennsylvania called for the Democrats

  • Four days after a bitterly contested presidential election, Joe Biden was announced as America's 46th president.
  • The president-elect will be the oldest person to assume the office at the age of 78.
  • He will enter the White House on 20 January. 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was elected as America's 46th president on Saturday after a close victory over Republican Donald Trump, according to vote counts tallied by CNN.

CNN reported the president-elect is expected to address the USA at 20:00 Eastern time (03:00 in South Africa) in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign. 

California Senator Kamala Harris will be the first woman to be vice president and the first of South Asian descent. 

The last time Americans waited this long for a winner to be announced was back in 2000, Reuters reported.

Trump had been defiant as his chances for securing a second four-year term faded, making repeated and unfounded claims of electoral fraud. 

PA media made a compilation video, which showed how previous presidential candidates accepted defeat. 

Included in the video is George HW Bush wishing Bill Clinton well after his defeat in 1992, and John McCain commending Barack Obama in 2008. 

AFP captured scenes of people celebrating outside the White House, following the news of Biden's victory.

Meanwhile, as the count neared an end, AP filmed Trump leaving the White House.

He reportedly headed to his Virginia golf club for the first time since the end of September.

