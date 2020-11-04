WATCH | US elections: Trump slammed for 'falsely claiming victory'

Incumbent US President Donald Trump declared a false victory at the White House on Wednesday.

He declared that he will take his case to the US Supreme Court to demand that vote counting be stopped.

Trump alleged that the continued counting of outstanding votes was "a major fraud on our nation".

Prominent Republicans have come out condemning Trump's false claims, while Human Rights Watch criticised his "premature" claim and pleaded with leaders to wait for all votes to be counted, including all the mail-in ballots.

Trump also said that he would take his case, for vote counting to be stopped, to the US Supreme Court, alleging that it was "a major fraud on our nation".

Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon released a statement calling Trump's claim "outrageous" and vowed that "the counting will not stop", reported News24.

"It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," she said.

- Compiled by Amy Gibbings

