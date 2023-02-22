WATCH | Vaal River floods: Hundreds displaced and struggling to recover

Hundreds of people have been left homeless in southern Gauteng due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall coupled with the opening of Vaal Dam sluice gates caused parts of the Vaal River to burst its banks.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said at least 329 people were displaced.

The affected areas in southern Gauteng include Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

Vaal Dam sluice gates were opened to ease fast-rising water levels, which exacerbated the already high levels of the Vaal River.

"There are about 329 [people who have been displaced]," said Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The municipality is working with other state organs, including the provincial disaster management centre," he said.

Over the weekend, residents awoke to neighbours shouting and alerting each other of the incoming floodwaters, which were as high as streetlights at some points along the banks of the river.

Residents were forced to leave with just essential items, while their homes, vehicles and other belongings were swamped by the rising river.

"My wife was thrown into the kitchen," said Jurgen Webers, who had to flee without even his wallet. "That's how strong the water was."

Webers' home was still under 1.5m of water as he waded in to retrieve what belongings he could. One of his neighbours helped pay for the couple to stay at a motel for the week.

"Yesterday (Monday), was the first day we could go back to the house", said Webers. "We are waiting for the water to level off… then we can see the real damage."

Residents' associations have established a delivery point at Meergro Nursery, where tents, food and clothing can be donated for those affected.







