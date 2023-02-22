1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Vaal River floods: Hundreds displaced and struggling to recover

accreditation
Yeshiel Panchia
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hundreds of people have been left homeless in southern Gauteng due to flooding.
  • Heavy rainfall coupled with the opening of Vaal Dam sluice gates caused parts of the Vaal River to burst its banks.
  • Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said at least 329 people were displaced.

Heavy rains last week have left parts of southern Gauteng devastated by floods, and hundreds of people homeless.

The affected areas in southern Gauteng include Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

Vaal Dam sluice gates were opened to ease fast-rising water levels, which exacerbated the already high levels of the Vaal River.

"There are about 329 [people who have been displaced]," said Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The municipality is working with other state organs, including the provincial disaster management centre," he said.

Over the weekend, residents awoke to neighbours shouting and alerting each other of the incoming floodwaters, which were as high as streetlights at some points along the banks of the river.

Residents were forced to leave with just essential items, while their homes, vehicles and other belongings were swamped by the rising river.

READ | Southern African countries brace for Cyclone Freddy, with two million people in its path

"My wife was thrown into the kitchen," said Jurgen Webers, who had to flee without even his wallet. "That's how strong the water was."

Webers' home was still under 1.5m of water as he waded in to retrieve what belongings he could. One of his neighbours helped pay for the couple to stay at a motel for the week.

"Yesterday (Monday), was the first day we could go back to the house", said Webers. "We are waiting for the water to level off… then we can see the real damage."

Residents' associations have established a delivery point at Meergro Nursery, where tents, food and clothing can be donated for those affected.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgfloodsweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
34% - 3149 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 5273 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics

2h ago

LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.39
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
955.48
+1.5%
Palladium
1,518.19
+0.1%
Gold
1,838.41
+0.2%
Silver
21.87
+0.2%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,383
-0.6%
All Share
78,388
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,960
-3.7%
Industrial 25
104,547
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,467
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo