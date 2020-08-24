WATCH | Vegetation fire in Springs spreads to conveyor belt factory

Ekurhuleni emergency services on Sunday responded to a vegetation fire in Springs.

The fire spread to a nearby conveyor belt factory.

Eight fire engines and 30 firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.





Ekurhuleni emergency services were dispatched to a vegetation fire in Springs on Sunday afternoon.



On arrival, the crews saw plumes of black smoke coming from a nearby conveyor belt factory, to where the fire had spread.

Several bails of rubber had caught alight.



Eight fire engines and a foam tender were deployed to the scene.



Some 30 firefighters were split into teams and rotated throughout the night to extinguish the blaze.



Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 the blaze was under control.



"We made fire breaks to stop the fire from spreading. The flames have been extinguished, and we are currently focusing on the hotspots at the moment," he said.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

