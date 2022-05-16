1h ago

WATCH | 'Vladimir Putin doesn't have a reverse gear' - Bill Browder at Franschhoek festival

After a very bad experience in Russia, American financier Bill Browder investigated illegal Russian dirty money flows and spearheaded the Magnitsky Act, which blocks money laundering and other crimes and sanctions the perpetrators.

That got Russian President Vladimir Putin chasing him around the world and trying to shut him up. 

Browder discussed his new book Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath with Tony Leon at the Franschhoek Literary Festival over the weekend. 

Browder joined the discussion virtually.

He couldn't attend the Franschhoek Festival (despite having a house in Cape Town) because of South Africa's "warm" stance to Russia. 

He told the audience that he didn't think the war in Ukraine would end soon.

"Vladimir Putin doesn't have a reverse gear. He will never show weakness. Now that he's started this war, he will only escalate it," he said. He added that Russia's military was in big trouble and turned out to be a "third world force".

He also shared a tale about Russian soldiers selling tanks to Ukrainians for extra cash.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.



