30m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'We are losing colleagues': Tygerberg nurses protest for better working conditions

Bertram Malgas
  • Four health workers at Tygerberg Hospital have died of Covid-19. 
  • Nurses protested outside the facility on Friday, asking for it to be closed and disinfected before work resumes.
  • Unions are currently in talks with management to set up a risk-assessment protocol for workers.

Staff protested outside Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town on Friday morning, asking for it to be closed and disinfected.

Since April, four staff members have died at the Western Cape's largest hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Nurses, some still in their scrubs, stood outside the facility with placards to protest their working conditions.

They said management was not supporting them after staff complained about personal protective equipment (PPE). 

Thina Bombi, who has been a nurse for 13 years, told News24 she feared for her life.

"We don't have proper PPE and we are being exposed to the virus. We are fearing for our lives because we can be like our colleagues that have passed away," she said.  

Sister Hendroleen Maartins, who has worked at the hospital for 24 years, said management was not supporting staff.

"I want management to support us and speak the truth about what is happening at the hospital," she added.

"When one of us is affected, things just go on as normal."

Staff wants the hospital to be closed and disinfected before returning to work.

"When someone is affected at Shoprite, the whole of Shoprite is closed and cleaned. Why can't they do that at the hospital as well?" Maartins asked. 

Nursing unions are working closely with staff, management and the Department of Labour to find a way forward.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions' secretary in the Western Cape, Andre Adams, wants management to put a risk assessment in place for all workers.

"Looking at the high number of infected staff, it is clear that there are problems with the health and safety in the workplace," he said. 

The unions have asked management to supply workers with PPE as well as creating risk-assessment and social-distancing protocols in the hospital. 

"They claim they have all of these measures in place, but in reality it is not working. Otherwise, why would the number of infected workers be so high," Adams said.

The Department of Labour will be assisting the unions to see whether the hospital is complying with Covid-19 regulations.

Related Links
WATCH | Life in a Cape Town Covid-19 hotspot – food, fear and work in Tygerberg district
WATCH | Tygerberg Hospital staff protest over PPE, transport on International Nurses Day
2 more healthcare workers die of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Read more on:
cape townlockdowncoronavirusprotests
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How has lockdown affected your relationship with your partner?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There is increased closeness and devotion
27% - 86 votes
It has suffered irreversible damage
18% - 57 votes
Nothing has changed
55% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

6h ago

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

10h ago

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo