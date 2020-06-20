33m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | ‘We are people as well’ - Cape Town refugees want to be heard on World Refugee Day

Bertram Malgas
  • A group of some 800 refugees living in a resettlement camp in Kensington want the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to move them to a safer country.
  • Tilda Wilondja, who fled the DRC with her family as a 10-year-old girl, wants the world to know that refugees are people too.
  • According to the UNHCR, there are 26 million refugees around the world.

Some 26 million refugees are being honoured on World Refugee Day on 20 June. The UN has described it as a day that offers a chance to raise awareness of the plight of refugees around the world and of the efforts to protect their human rights.     

News24 visited a group of refugees in Cape Town to find out what this day means to them. 

Facing alleged discrimination and xenophobic attacks in their communities, the group camped outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in the Cape Town CBD. Refugee families were looking for assistance to be moved to a safer country. 

After clashes between the refugees and the City of Cape Town, the group found shelter in the Central Methodist Church in Green Market Square. 

Under South Africa's coronavirus lockdown, the displaced families were moved to isolation sites in Bellville and the Wingfield Military site in Kensington. 

Cape Town Refugee
A man sleeps on a mattress, with his belongings scattered around him.
News24 Bertram Malgas
Cape Town refugee
A father washes his son outside the refugee camp in Cape Town.
News24 Bertram Malgas
Cape Town refugee
Sion Kanza, from the DRC, is a qualified tiler and painter. He has been unemployed for the past two years.
News24 Bertram Malgas

Tilda Wilondja and her family are among the group living in the refugee resettlement camp in Kensington. Here they share the space with almost 800 other people, seeking shelter from the coronavirus. 

"It's so cold here, it's like staying in a freezer. Staying here has not been a good experience. There are people from different walks of life and we are all in one place. No knows what the future holds for us here," Wilondja said.

"I think they moved us here to hide the fact that we are like this and they can't help us. Because there is no social distancing here," she added. 

The 27-year-old said she wanted to use World Refugee Day to make here voice heard. 

"It's a day for us, and it's an opportunity to tell my story. It's a day to make the world know that refugees are people as well," she said. 

Father of two, Daff Milambo, from the DRC, said he did not believe the plight of refugees was considered by the South African government. 

"Refugees are really forgotten. The South African government treats us like we are animals," he said.

He, like many in the camp, have experienced xenophobic attacks in the communities they were staying in. 

"The government tells us that we need to get reintegrated into the communities, but those communities are not ready for us," he said. 

Cape Town refugee
Mudabon ‘Champion’ Mudimba, with his wife and three of his five children. Mudimba is a heavyweight boxing champion. He fought and won several fights in South Africa.
Cape Town refugee
Daff Milambo with is family. Milambo was studying law, before he fled the DRC.
Cape Town refugee
Francis Misimbo is a father of four daughters.

On Saturday, Milambo will use the day of recognition to teach his family about who they are. 

"That day we will express ourselves, to show people what is happening here in South Africa," Milambo said.

"That is the day I would like to enjoy with my family, trying to explain to them what a refugee is. They are the future of tomorrow." 

As Cape Town's refugee community battles to survive each day, displaced families remain hopeful that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will offer them support to build a better life.

Related Links
Many refugees living in Nairobi struggle to survive because of Covid-19
Deadly corridor: Ethiopian migrants head home after brush with death in truck in Mozambique
'It's been very hard; trying to eat and to survive' - a migrant's cry for help
Read more on:
cape townrefugeeslockdown
Lottery
2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 569 votes
No
67% - 4828 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 1822 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo