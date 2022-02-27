WATCH | 'We don't support this war': Russians in Joburg protest against invasion of Ukraine





A small group of Russians living in South Africa on Sunday picketed against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The group called on the South African government to take a stand and support Ukraine politically, calling the war unjust.

Because the demonstration was held without permission, Sandton City asked the group to vacate the premises.

Russians living in Johannesburg demonstrated at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Sunday, saying "no to war" following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February.



At around noon, about 20 people gathered close to the monumental statue of Nelson Mandela, holding placards and flags calling for peace in Ukraine. Several shoppers passing by stopped to take selfies and offered words of support.

Speaking as light rain fell, organiser Alexei Oskolski, an associate professor at the University of Johannesburg, said: "We are Russians, but we feel ashamed for this unjust war, and we want to express that we don't support this war.

"South Africa must at least support Ukraine politically," he added.

News24 Kayleen Morgan

Asta Juneviciene, originally from Lithuania, said people worldwide needed to stand together and oppose the invasion.



"Putin is not a leader anymore, it is awful what he is doing to the Ukrainian people, and it is very dangerous not only for Ukraine but the whole of Europe."

We have to stop this criminal [Putin], stand with Ukraine, and we hope that Russian people will also wake up.

Juneviciene, appealing to the South African government, said while South Africa might be far from Europe geographically, it [South Africa] had close political and economic ties with it and therefore was not exempt from the effects of the war.

After almost an hour of picketing, Sandton City's security asked the group to leave because their demonstration was unauthorised. They complied and dispersed.

Meanwhile, the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa also condemned the invasion.

Reuters on Sunday reported Ukrainian and Russian officials would meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

#EU & EU Member State Ambassadors to #SouthAfrica “call on Russia to immediately cease hostilities & withdraw its military from Ukraine & respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine.” https://t.co/xxiikUyrtF #StandWithUkraine #TeamEurope @DIRCO_ZA pic.twitter.com/4JXxikGEL1 — EU in SA (@EUinSA) February 27, 2022

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelensky and the Belarusian president.