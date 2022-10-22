WATCH | What is the Electoral Amendment Bill? Why it matters and how it threatens the 2024 elections





On Thursday, Parliament adopted the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Two hundred and thirty-two members of Parliament voted in favour of the bill, with 98 against it. There were three abstentions.

The bill was the outcome of a Constitutional Court ruling on 11 June 2020 which declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional "to the extent that it requires that adult citizens may be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only through their membership of political parties".

Civil society was vocal in its criticism of the bill, calling for a system in which the electorate directly elects representatives.

Members of Parliament are not currently chosen directly by the people.

Join Qaanitah Hunter, News24's assistant editor of politics and opinions, as she explains what the bill is all about, why it matters and how it may threaten the 2024 elections.





