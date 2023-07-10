WATCH | Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium

If the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is passed in its current form, your medical aid will disappear in its current form.

Medical schemes will only be allowed to fund "top-up" services, so health services that aren’t covered by the NHI.

How will the state pay for the NHI? That’s not clear, but raised taxes will be unavoidable, and payroll taxes, for both employees and employers are on the cards. Essentially, the NHI wants your medical aid premium.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.