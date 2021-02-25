27m ago

WATCH | Windy City: Capetonians struggle to stay on their feet

Amy Gibbings
  • Cape Town's south-easter is expected to blow until Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service.
  • A warning has been issued for strong to gale force winds across the south-western parts of the West Coast.
  • Capetonians battled gusts of wind between 50 and 60km/h in the city on Thursday.   

The sun is out and the beaches are open, but Capetonians are sure to stay indoors as the south-easter is expected to howl until Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service.   

On Wednesday, the weather service issued an impact-based warning for strong to gale force winds, reaching speeds of 50 to 60km/h.

The winds are expected to blow across the south-western parts of the West Coast.   

The weather service also released a yellow (Level 2) warning for wind, and a fire danger warning because of the strong winds. 

It recommended that small boats stay away from the open seas and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay.   

Capetonians were seen battling strong gusts of wind in the City Centre on Thursday, with some struggling to remain on their feet or huddling together for support.   

Abdull Cadow, 26, a kiosk owner, had to use heavy pieces of broken concrete to tie down his small tarpaulin shop outside the Cape Town Civic Centre.

"The wind is too strong, that's why I have to use the rope and stone to tie it down. Sometimes, the whole shop can be lifted by the wind," he told News24.  

