WATCH | 'Without a base there would be no foundation': traders, Capetonians reflect on Heritage Day





Greenmarket Square is a prominent site in Cape Town that draws in all types of people, especially in the lead-up to Heritage Day.

Traders at the market who sell a variety of cultural artifacts, spoke to News24 about the importance of being in tune with one's heritage.

We also spoke to Capetonians who had different views of what Heritage Day means.

Greenmarket Square, the second oldest public space in Cape Town after the Grand Parade, is the archetype of a heritage site.

Artisans set up their stalls daily to sell various colourful goods, including paintings, wire art, clothing and more.

The market is a bustling space where people from diverse backgrounds and cultures converge.

Year after year at the end of September, the market is engulfed by a buzzing atmosphere, and foot traffic increases significantly in the lead-up to Heritage Day, Yaser Ali, a Sudanese businessman who trades in ornaments and clothing, told News24.

"Heritage Day itself; I think people take it for themselves. But the two or three days before that, very busy," he said.

When asked what Heritage Day meant to him, Ali said heritage was important because without a past, people will never have a future.

"Without a base there would be no foundation, and without a foundation, there would be no building.

"It's very important to build our future. We get the best out of the past, and we add to it, and we make our future bright," he said.



Moniboh Arendse, a stall owner at the market for more than 38 years, also recognised the importance of staying in touch with one's heritage.

"I am representing me. That's why it's important that we sell things that are ethnic," she said.



News24 also spoke to Capetonians in and around the city centre to better understand their opinions about Heritage Day.

One person said it was a day spent with family and friends.



"Normally, we braai or go out."



Others see it as a suitable holiday to reflect on the multicultural reality of South Africa.



"It's coming together as one, and celebrating the differences we have in our country," one person said.



