33m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Without a base there would be no foundation': traders, Capetonians reflect on Heritage Day

accreditation
Siyabulela Sandi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Greenmarket Square is a prominent site in Cape Town that draws in all types of people, especially in the lead-up to Heritage Day.  
  • Traders at the market who sell a variety of cultural artifacts, spoke to News24 about the importance of being in tune with one's heritage.
  • We also spoke to Capetonians who had different views of what Heritage Day means.

Greenmarket Square, the second oldest public space in Cape Town after the Grand Parade, is the archetype of a heritage site.

Artisans set up their stalls daily to sell various colourful goods, including paintings, wire art, clothing and more.

The market is a bustling space where people from diverse backgrounds and cultures converge. 

Year after year at the end of September, the market is engulfed by a buzzing atmosphere, and foot traffic increases significantly in the lead-up to Heritage Day, Yaser Ali, a Sudanese businessman who trades in ornaments and clothing, told News24.

"Heritage Day itself; I think people take it for themselves. But the two or three days before that, very busy," he said.

Special report | Goodnews24! Stories of SA's everyday heroes

When asked what Heritage Day meant to him, Ali said heritage was important because without a past, people will never have a future.

"Without a base there would be no foundation, and without a foundation, there would be no building.

heritage day, greenmarket square, cape town
Entrepreneurs at the market sell a variety of cultural artefacts.
heritage day, greenmarket square, cape town
Artisans set up their stalls daily to sell various colourful goods, paintings, wire art, clothes and more.
heritage day, greenmarket square, cape town
The market is a bustling space where people from diverse backgrounds and cultures converge.
heritage day, greenmarket square, cape town
Greenmarket Square is a prominent site in Cape Town.

"It's very important to build our future. We get the best out of the past, and we add to it, and we make our future bright," he said.  

Moniboh Arendse, a stall owner at the market for more than 38 years, also recognised the importance of staying in touch with one's heritage. 

"I am representing me. That's why it's important that we sell things that are ethnic," she said. 

News24 also spoke to Capetonians in and around the city centre to better understand their opinions about Heritage Day. 

One person said it was a day spent with family and friends.

"Normally, we braai or go out." 

Others see it as a suitable holiday to reflect on the multicultural reality of South Africa.

"It's coming together as one, and celebrating the differences we have in our country," one person said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towngood news
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 4010 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

35m ago

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.00
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.44
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,643.66
0.0%
Silver
18.87
0.0%
Palladium
2,073.00
0.0%
Platinum
858.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.15
-5.0%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage

5h ago

'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

23 Sep

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo