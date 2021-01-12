WATCH | Worker shot dead after trying to escape Joburg mall robbery

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery and murder at Westgate Shopping Centre.

A store clerk was shot by the assailants as he tried to make his escape.

Police are looking for information that could lead to the gunmen's arrest.

Police in Johannesburg are on the hunt for two men involved in a robbery that resulted in the death of a store clerk at Westgate Shopping Centre on Monday.

"It was reported that two masked men entered the store pretending to be customers," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo in a statement.

Masondo said a preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants had forced the employees into the storeroom.

However, when one of the clerks managed to free himself, he was shot dead by the intruders.

"The two suspects allegedly made off with cellphones from the safe after forcing employees at gunpoint into a storeroom."

Esther Natukunda, who frequents the shopping centre, said when she arrived at the mall there was an unfamiliar ruckus.

"There was commotion and the security prevented me from entering. Five minutes later, police arrived and people started evacuating," said Natukunda.

She said moments later, a helicopter started circling the mall.

Natukunda said she returned to the mall on Tuesday and found it "extremely empty".

"Some shops are operating with only one door open; it's tense and you can tell that people are anxious," she said.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information which could assist their investigation.

