WATCH | Worshippers robbed at mosque, Jamiatul Ulama SA condemns 'thuggery'

Congregants at a Johannesburg mosque were the target of a gang of criminals.

Religious council, Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, c ondemned the incident.

No arrests were made.

Congregants are still in shock after a robbery at a Johannesburg mosque earlier this month.

CCTV footage shows the assailants confronting worshippers and searching their pockets, before ransacking lockers and cupboards.

The council of Muslim theologians, Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, said in a statement: "We strongly condemn this level of thuggery and show of utter disrespect for the sanctity of a place of worship. It added that it hoped authorities would investigate the incident and eventually bring the criminals to book.

"As such, attacks will likely increase, especially as the year draws close. We call upon all congregations to be vigilant, review security arrangements, and take appropriate steps to minimise vulnerability," the council added.

READ | Worshippers held at gunpoint during robbery at Mpumalanga mosque

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the robbery and said the matter was under investigation.

No arrests were made.