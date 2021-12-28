WATCH | Year in review: A look back on 2021 in 10 minutes

2021 served up South Africans with a mixed bag of good and bad stories.

While News24's reporting on Covid-19 remained prevalent, several other essential stories also came to the fore.

There was no shortage of crime, political ploys, and deaths spread out across the calendar.

2021 started off with a bang.

News of the proposed vaccine rollout plan dominated headlines in the early part of the year and brought with it hope that we might regain a semblance of life as we knew it. President Cyril Ramaphosa and then Health Minister Zweli Mkhize were the first in line to get their jabs in February.

In March, healthcare officials lined-up to get their inoculations and not long after, teachers were called to the receive theirs. In August, government announced that the 18-34-year-old cohort could also be vaccinated.

News of new variants also made the news. Delta drove SA's third wave of infections in the middle of 2021. And then, the announcement of the Omicron variant in November led to harsh travel bans imposed against South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa repeatedly called them unjustified and unscientific.

In 2021 South Africans also mourned the deaths of several prominent figures, including Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19-related complications. Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, last apartheid President FW de Klerk, and Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo also died during the year. Meanwhile, the death of rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe captured the nation's attention due to the mystery that surrounded it.

Former President Jacob Zuma also made headlines throughout the year. Zuma repeatedly snubbed the state capture commission of inquiry by refusing to honour a summons for him to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Then, on 29 June 2021, acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe delivered the majority judgment in the case, which found that Zuma had, "... left this court with no real choice", but to find him guilty of contempt and ordered him to spend 15 months behind bars.

Minutes before midnight on 7 July, Zuma was taken to the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he was incarcerated.

Over eight days in July, violent unrest and rampant looting plagued KwaZulu-Natal-Natal and Gauteng. The events will be etched into our collective memories for many years to come.

Then came a breath of fresh air - SA swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker's winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics hot on the heels of the unrest.

As the year draws to a close, News24 looks back on the stories that gripped us as a nation over the last 365 days.