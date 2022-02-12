WATCH LIVE | Will the ANC still rule in 2024? Join News24 as we discuss South Africa's future

South Africa is struggling with corruption, poor governance and mismanagement.



The ruling party, the ANC, is seemingly in crisis.

In the 2021 municipal elections, support for the ANC fell below 50% for the first time since 1994.

The party's decline, combined with historically low voter turnout, represents a loss of confidence in the ANC and the democratic project.

Opposition parties have not yet managed to fill the political void. The resulting legitimacy deficit poses a severe risk to South Africa's hard-won democracy, stability and socio-economic development.

The fate of South Africans is still tied, for better or worse, to ANC leadership and their internal election battles – at least until the next national and provincial elections in 2024. But which way will the ruling party go at its elective conference in December 2022?

Join News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, head of the African Futures and Innovation Programme at the Institute for Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers, co-founder of Futurelect Lindiwe Mazibuko, and political commentator Mpumelelo Mkhabela, in a discussion about South Africa's future on Tuesday at 12:00.

This is a joint event by News24, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation.