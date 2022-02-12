12 Feb

add bookmark

WATCH LIVE | Will the ANC still rule in 2024? Join News24 as we discuss South Africa's future

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

South Africa is struggling with corruption, poor governance and mismanagement.

The ruling party, the ANC, is seemingly in crisis.

In the 2021 municipal elections, support for the ANC fell below 50% for the first time since 1994.

The party's decline, combined with historically low voter turnout, represents a loss of confidence in the ANC and the democratic project.

Opposition parties have not yet managed to fill the political void. The resulting legitimacy deficit poses a severe risk to South Africa's hard-won democracy, stability and socio-economic development.

The fate of South Africans is still tied, for better or worse, to ANC leadership and their internal election battles – at least until the next national and provincial elections in 2024. But which way will the ruling party go at its elective conference in December 2022?

Join News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, head of the African Futures and Innovation Programme at the Institute for Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers, co-founder of Futurelect Lindiwe Mazibuko, and political commentator Mpumelelo Mkhabela, in a discussion about South Africa's future on Tuesday at 12:00.

REGISTER HERE

This is a joint event by News24, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsouth africagovernanceelectionspolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 998 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 6297 votes
I don't know
9% - 739 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,855.37
-0.9%
Silver
23.36
-2.0%
Palladium
2,301.50
-2.9%
Platinum
1,024.94
-0.5%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,365
+0.3%
All Share
76,018
+0.3%
Resource 10
76,879
-1.9%
Industrial 25
92,769
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,167
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo