You're invited! Behind the scenes of 2020 with News24

The year 2020 has been an unprecedented one in many ways, and while most of us have been following the news from the safety of our homes, our journalists have continued to work to bring us the important stories and to make sure we are informed with credible, trustworthy news.

Join us as we go behind the scenes of the biggest news stories of the year in a year-in-review edition of News24 Frontline, with News24's ace reporters Qaanitah Hunter, Sibusiso Mjikeliso, Kyle Cowan and more, hosted by award-winning investigative television journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender.

They will discuss Covid-19, the KwaSizabantu Mission, recent state capture-related arrests and their impact on the ANC, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Join us for Part 1 of the discussion on Friday, 11 December, at 09:00.

Catch Part 2 on Monday, 14 December, at 09:00.

