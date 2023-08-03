WATCH | African basketball players get a shot at the NBA

The 19th edition of the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp got underway at the American International School of Johannesburg last week, and young sports enthusiasts were on a high.

For four days, 40 girls and 40 boys from more than 20 African countries were treated to various basketball programmes facilitated by members of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The camp is also aimed at exposing African youth to the sport.

Big-name NBA and WNBA players and coaches like Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga and former NBA player Tacko Fall were on the roster, ready to share their wisdom and skill.

An incredible week of basketball in Johannesburg, South Africa! ????Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Darius Garland helped train and coach the top 80 High School-age prospects from all across Africa for the 19th edition of Basketball Without Boarders.#NBAAfrica | #BWBAfrica pic.twitter.com/hMMM4pVq96 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 1, 2023

Dwyane Casey, the Detroit Piston's head coach, told News24 he was delighted with the talent he'd seen at the camp.

"I am excited about the opportunity to coach these young players. It's a testimony that African basketball is growing," he said.

Casey said his highlight was seeing the glimmer in the players' eyes as they learnt new skills.

"The improvement of basketball [in Africa] has gone up. There are a few prospects that are here."