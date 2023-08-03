23m ago

Share

WATCH | African basketball players get a shot at the NBA

accreditation
Ditiro Selepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The 19th edition of the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp got underway at the American International School of Johannesburg last week, and young sports enthusiasts were on a high.

For four days, 40 girls and 40 boys from more than 20 African countries were treated to various basketball programmes facilitated by members of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). 

The camp is also aimed at exposing African youth to the sport.

Big-name NBA and WNBA players and coaches like Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga and former NBA player Tacko Fall were on the roster, ready to share their wisdom and skill.

READ | Gqeberha's Lucky heads to China to represent SA in basketball

Dwyane Casey, the Detroit Piston's head coach, told News24 he was delighted with the talent he'd seen at the camp. 

"I am excited about the opportunity to coach these young players. It's a testimony that African basketball is growing," he said.

Casey said his highlight was seeing the glimmer in the players' eyes as they learnt new skills.

"The improvement of basketball [in Africa] has gone up. There are a few prospects that are here."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nbagautengjohannesburgbasketbalsport development
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
26% - 671 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
74% - 1907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.76
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.44
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.0%
Platinum
916.37
-0.1%
Palladium
1,250.37
+1.9%
Gold
1,935.91
+0.1%
Silver
23.64
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
71,431
+0.4%
All Share
76,747
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,950
+0.5%
Industrial 25
107,247
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,880
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

3h ago

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo