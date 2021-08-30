WATCH | Covid-19: UCT launches vaccination site

The University of Cape Town launched a vaccination site on its campus on Monday.

Once operational, the site will vaccinate 75 people per hour.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo asked the public to get jabbed for the health workers.

A handful of students braved the cold Cape Town weather on Monday morning to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They lined up at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape Health Department's newly launched Community of Hope vaccination centre in Mowbray, Cape Town.

This vaccination centre is fitted with 12 cubicles and will be able to vaccinate 75 people per hour.

UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, said she wants the institution to serve its community.

"We believe in the power of science, and there is no point in doing ground-breaking science and not making it available to people at a time when it matters like now. We wanted to make sure that we open a vaccination site that can serve our community because they can also see the power of science benefiting them and not it just being in a lab," Phakeng said.

Help the healthcare workers

The centre is situated at the Forest Hill student residence just off the Mowbray main road. The site is close to public transport interchanges for easy access to communities in the surrounding areas.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo pleaded with the public to get vaccinated for the healthcare workers.

"A few days ago, we saw people protesting outside Groote Schuur Hospital against the vaccine. They were next to a hospital, where people were admitted for Covid-19 and where healthcare workers have been working to save lives since March 2020. Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have always been there. It's your time to be there for them," Mbombo said.

Protecting each other

Retshedisitswe Molefe, a third-year politics and law student was one of the first in line.

"I came out cause I think it's essential to stay safe and protected from the virus," Molefe said.

By getting her jab, she hopes to inspire others also to get the shot.

Honours student Tino Muzambi told News24 that Covid-19 made him appreciate the support at UCT.



"When the onset of the pandemic came, we all had to go home. And studying from home is a bit of a challenge, so I was grateful to come back and access the resources on campus," Muzambi explained.

The computer science student urged others to get their jabs to eradicate the virus so that our lives can go back to normal.

