WATCH | Diepsloot street vendor says he can’t just up and leave business to join protests

Ditiro Selepe
  • A Diepsloot street vendor says his business has suffered due to recent protests in the area. 
  • Residents have been protests against ongoing crime, a lack of police visibility as well as poor service delivery. 
  • Three community leaders are expected to appear in court on 5 July, for bail application after they were arrested for public violence last week. 

Kidpower Nzima is a street vendor selling food in Diepsloot to make ends meet.

His business is his livelihood, but recent protests are making it difficult for him to run it smoothly.

Residents here have been protesting against ongoing crime, poor police visibility, the lack of service delivery and an alleged influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

"I don't know if there's a solution to this protest. They just want us to join; how can I join when I don't even understand the motive of the protest? I'm just told to join and leave my business," Nzima told News24.

READ | 'Don't rush to burn' – Reverend warns angry Diepsloot residents as leaders remain behind bars

Community leader Obed Mpoko is among those who urged business and informal traders to join the protest as the high crime rate has also affected them.

''When the robbers come, especially business owners, they rob you because they know you have money," he said.

On Monday, several residents from Diepsloot gathered at the Randburg Magistrate's Court. They are demanding the release of three of their community leaders who were arrested for public violence last week.

Lefa Nkala, Loyiso Toyiya and Jack Hlongwane made their first appearance in court. They are facing charges of intimidation, public violence, malicious damage to property, and infringing the Traffic Act.

Magistrate Nosiphiwo Gcawu postponed the matter to Wednesday, 5 July, for a bail application.

The community is adamant that they will continue to protest until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the area.

