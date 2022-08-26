28m ago

WATCH | Police seize counterfeit goods worth R8m during raid in Joburg CBD

Yeshiel Panchia
  • The Johannesburg CBD was the scene of large-scale raids by police on Thursday.
  • Hundreds of people were arrested.
  • More than R8 million worth of counterfeit goods were seized, according to police.

The Johannesburg CBD was the scene of chaos on Thursday when law enforcement officials and private security conducted housing and by-law enforcement raids. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela led the raid as part of Operation O Kae Molao, which saw police raid two buildings identified by residents as housing criminals.

Police also conducted inspections of local liquor outlets and second-hand goods dealers to enforce compliance.

A roadblock was also set up on the M1.

More than 900 people were arrested across Gauteng for various crimes, while more than 100 suspected undocumented migrants were also arrested.

Police seized a stolen car and counterfeit goods valued at R8 million, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said in a statement. 

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in various courts soon. 

