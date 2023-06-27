WATCH | 'Yes, that is a tornado': KZN residents warned to batten down the hatches





The SA Weather Service is warning KwaZulu-Natal residents to seek shelter.

The Ugu District and the eThekwini Metro are experiencing torrential rain.

Motorists have been urged to postpone non-essential trips, until it is safe to travel.

Two people were treated for injuries sustained during a tornado which swept through Inanda and surrounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The SA Weather Service confirmed the incident, explaining that a storm developed from the coastal part of Durban at around 13:00.

It said the storm had "cycled around", in that it was "not moving forward or backwards" until about 14:00, adding: "It moved over to the land and produced a tornado. Yes, that is a tornado."

The spokesperson for Emergency Services, Robert McKenzie, said two people were hospitalised for minor injuries.

He said they had been in a container which overturned when the tornado hit.

"There is extensive infrastructure damage to houses in the area," he said.

The weather service urged KwaZulu-Natal residents to seek shelter amid the torrential rain and destructive wind in parts of the province.

It also warned against starting fires.

The inclement weather wreaked havoc in the eThekwini Metro and Ugu District on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in property damage and people being displaced.

The weather service said the heavy rain would result in flooding and urged residents to avoid low-lying areas.

"The danger with low-lying areas is that you can't see how far [it] goes down, so it's best to avoid crossing bridges and flooded areas."

A yellow level two warning was issued for the south-eastern parts of the province and an orange level six for the Ugu district. These warnings apply to Tuesday's conditions.

On Wednesday, there is a yellow level two for destructive rain for the south-eastern part of the province.

Level six means there is a high likelihood of heavy rain, wind and damage.

Durban - Mini #Tornado event in the Bhambayi area ( between Inanda and Phoenix) pic.twitter.com/6q2ppYAynj — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 27, 2023

Yellow level two means there is a likelihood that the impact will be minor.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned that mud houses were at high risk.

The department said it had activated the disaster management service to assist residents in affected areas.

Furthermore, motorists were warned to maintain vigilance due to heavy traffic.

It also urged residents to postpone non-essential travel.



