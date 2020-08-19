1h ago

add bookmark

1 300 dead as heavy monsoon rainfall wrecks havoc in New Dheli

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The floods have been described as the second-worst the country has experienced.
  • Over 1 000 people have been killed in the floods.
  • Residents in other parts of India have been displaced with some sleeping on highways.

Heavy monsoon rains lashed New Delhi Wednesday, inundating roads and piling on misery for commuters in the chaotic Indian capital, as the death toll from the annual deluge across South Asia rose to nearly 1 300.

The monsoon is vital to the densely populated region, revitalising land and waterways amid scorching summers. But it also causes widespread death and destruction.

In New Delhi, commuters battled through knee-deep waters and cars and buses were submerged as torrential rains added to traffic woes in the city of 20 million.

At a museum in Jaipur in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, staff told AFP how they were forced to smash open a glass display case containing a 2 300 year-old Egyptian mummy in order to save it from rainwater flooding the ground floor.

"The workers broke the glass of the box and took the mummy out" last Friday after water levels started rising, Albert Hall Museum's superintendent Rakesh Cholak said.

"The case of the coffin got a little wet but we've put it out to dry too".

The torrid conditions in recent days also hit India's northern and eastern states.

Across India, 847 people have died this season, the home ministry said.

ALSO READ | At least 43 killed in monsoon-triggered India landslide

In the southwestern state of Kerala, the death toll from a single landslide rose to 61 on Wednesday, with nine people still missing, an official said.

In India's poorest state Bihar, eight million people have been hit by the floods, with thousands of displaced people sleeping on embankments and highways amid a shortage of relief camps.

'Sleeping on roads'

This year's rains have also come in the wake of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of crops across flood-affected areas a further blow to farmers and rural communities.

In Bangladesh, 226 people have died so far with 40 percent of the country underwater after torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and inundate villages.

"In terms of duration it was the second-worst floods in the country's history," said Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, the head of Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

More than six million people have had their homes damaged by the floods, and tens of thousands of villagers remain in shelters, an official from Bangladesh's disaster management ministry told AFP.

Others are sleeping in shanties built on roads on higher ground, unable to return home to their submerged homes.

People find shelter under the Minto Bridge amid he
People find shelter under the Minto Bridge amid heavy rain in the national capital and its neighbouring areas on August 17, 2020 near Connaught Place in New Delhi, India.
A heavy rain pounded the national capital and its
A heavy rain pounded the national capital and its neighbouring areas on August 17, 2020 near Connaught Place in New Delhi, India. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall in the national capital in the next two days.

In flood-hit Rupangar village outside the capital Dhaka, Shahanara Begum said she has been living on the road with her family for more than a month.

"It seems like bad luck doesn't leave us. Wherever we go, floodwater follows us," the 50-year-old told AFP Wednesday.

"It is very insecure to live on the road but we don't have a choice... most of our food stocks and clothes are already ruined," added 70-year-old Maya Saha.

In Nepal, 218 people have died and 69 are missing from landslides and floods since mid-June when the monsoon began.

In the latest incident early Wednesday, six bodies were recovered and 11 people were missing after a flood swept away a remote settlement in a western district, an official said.

Nepal's monsoon toll tops 200 for most years, but experts say this year's landslips have been particularly deadly due to the continuing after-effects of the massive 2015 earthquakes and more road construction in the country's Himalayan foothills.

Related Links
India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill
Guptas: Fugitive family now selling herbal medicine in India
Covid-19 wrap: 19.72m global cases, NZ hits 100-day milestone, 7 die in India Covid-19 facility fire
Read more on:
india
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6407 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1351 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.57)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+1.12)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(+1.07)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.03)
Gold
1964.92
(-1.95)
Silver
27.37
(-1.81)
Platinum
942.01
(-1.43)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2158.00
(-0.55)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo