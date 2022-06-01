52m ago

10 dead, around 20 missing after Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico

  • Hurricane Agatha killed 10 people in Mexico so far.
  • Heavy rains caused landslides and flooding.
  • It is the first hurricane of the season.

The toll from Hurricane Agatha climbed to at least 10 dead and around 20 missing in southern Mexico, where heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, local officials said on Tuesday.

THE DEADLIEST STORM | When disaster struck in KZN

The storm, the first hurricane of the Pacific season, was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Agatha weakened as it moved inland with its remnants producing torrential rain Tuesday over Veracruz state.

"Right now, we're at around 20 people missing, most of them are in the upper mountains," Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat told Radio Formula, adding that "ten who lost their lives were unfortunately preliminarily reported by local authorities."

Murat said earlier in the day:

When Agatha made landfall, the day ended without any loss of human life, but heavy rains that occurred early on Tuesday morning caused rivers to burst their banks and landslides.

An earlier toll had reported three dead and eight missing.

Two people aged 18 and 21 years old died when part of a hill collapsed in the community of Santa Catarina Xanaguia, the Oaxaca civil protection office said.

Another woman died and her son was injured in a landslide in Llano del Chillar, it said.

Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agath
Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico.

Agatha made landfall Monday near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca as a Category Two hurricane - the second lowest on a scale of five - with winds of 165km/h.

Mexico is regularly lashed by tropical storms on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November.

The deadliest storm to hit Mexico in 2021 was a Category 3 hurricane called Grace that killed 11 people in the eastern states of Veracruz and Puebla in August.


