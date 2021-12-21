8m ago

100 service members engaged in 'prohibited extremist activity' – Pentagon

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
  • The Pentagon released new guidelines for service members on Monday. 
  • The guidelines come after reviewing the Defence Department's policies on countering extremism. 
  • Dozens of former US military participated in the January 6 Capitol Riots. 

About 100 US military members took part in some form of "prohibited extremist activity" over the past year, the Pentagon said on Monday as it released new guidelines for service members.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin ordered a review in February 2021 of the Defence Department's policies on countering extremism within the ranks.

The review came after the revelation that dozens of former US military members took part in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

"The overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Department of Defence serve this country with honour and integrity," Austin said in a statement accompanying the release of the working group report on countering extremist activity.

"They respect the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Austin said. "We believe only a very few violate this oath by participating in extremist activities."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the review found that "about 100" active duty or reserve members of the US military had participated in prohibited extremist activities over the past year.

He declined to specify what type of activity they had been engaged in but cited advocating the overthrow of the government or "domestic terrorism" as examples of prohibited activities.

The working group does not list specific extremist groups in its new guidelines.

Its recommendations included increased training and education for service members on what constitutes prohibited extremist activity.

"That includes very specifically, the guidelines for social media, what's permissible and what's not, concerning extremist prohibited activities," Kirby said.

Read more on:
usus militaryextremism
