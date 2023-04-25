24m ago

Share

12 die in munitions blasts at Pakistan police station

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 12 people were killed by multiple explosions caused by a fire in a munitions cache in a Pakistan police station on Monday.
  • The initial death toll stood at 7 people, but has since increased, with 50 injuries accounted for, a rescue service spokesperson for said.
  • The head of Swat police said a short-circuit in a basement storing "grenades and other explosives" was the cause of the blasts.

At least 12 people, mostly policemen, were killed by multiple explosions caused by a fire in a munitions cache in a Pakistan police station on Monday, officials said.

The explosions levelled the specialist counter-terrorism station in Kabal town of Swat Valley, in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which neighbours Afghanistan.

The incident came amid a string of high-toll militant assaults on police in Pakistan, many linked to the domestic Taliban branch, and initially sparked fears of a fresh attack.

But the head of Swat police said a short-circuit in a basement storing "grenades and other explosives" was the cause of the blasts.

"There is no suggestion that it was caused by an outside attack or by suicide bombers," Shafi Ullah Gandapur told reporters.

Khalid Sohail, a senior officer in the local counter-terrorism department, said the shock waves caused "the complete collapse of the building".

"A series of two to three bomb explosions occurred," Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, told AFP, adding the "majority of the victims" were policemen.

Footage from the site showed a body being stretchered from the rubble as a smattering of small fires blazed in the darkness.

Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rescue service, said 12 people were killed and 50 injured.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur gave the same death toll and injury count to AFP.

Police on edge 

Since the start of the year, two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initially described Monday's blasts as a "suicide attack".

"Our police has been the first line of defence against terrorism," he tweeted.

Late at night he tweeted an update saying "The nature of the blast is being investigated".

In January, a suicide bomber detonated his vest in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers as the building collapsed and rained down rubble on worshippers.

The following month, five were killed when a TTP suicide squad stormed a police compound in the southern port city of Karachi, prompting an hours-long shootout.

The TTP have long targeted law enforcement officials, who they accuse of conducting extrajudicial executions.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, focussed in its border regions with Afghanistan, and Islamabad says offensives are being launched from Afghan soil.

The TTP was founded in 2007, when Pakistani militants fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan splintered off to focus attacks on Islamabad as payback for supporting the US invasion after the 9/11 attacks.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
75% - 108 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
21% - 30 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
4% - 6 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

24 Apr

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.24
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.75
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.12
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,085.77
-1.5%
Palladium
1,528.39
-3.1%
Gold
1,995.69
+0.3%
Silver
25.11
-0.2%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,211
-0.4%
All Share
77,819
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,484
-1.3%
Industrial 25
106,131
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,418
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo