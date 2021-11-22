29m ago

add bookmark

12-year-old girl's marriage causes stir in Iraq

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Women demonstrate near the Kadhimiya court in Iraq's capital Baghdad on 21 November 2021, in protest against the legalisation of a marriage contract for a 12-year-old girl.
Women demonstrate near the Kadhimiya court in Iraq's capital Baghdad on 21 November 2021, in protest against the legalisation of a marriage contract for a 12-year-old girl.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP

An Iraqi court adjourned a hearing on Sunday to allow a man to formalise his religious marriage to a 12-year-old girl, according to a lawyer for the girl's mother, who opposes the union.

Rights activists protested outside the Baghdad court with banners such as "the marriage of minors is a crime against childhood", while lawyer Marwan Obeidi told AFP the case had been postponed until November 28.

The legal age for marriage in Iraq is 18 but can be lowered to 15 in cases of parental or judicial consent, according to charity Save the Children.

It said in a recent report:

Religious marriages are not permitted outside civil or religious courts but these types of marriages still happen regularly and can be formalised on the payment of a small fine.

The mother, who refuses to be identified, said her daughter Israa had been "raped" and that the girl's father kidnapped her.

But a department of the interior ministry dealing with violence against women said in a statement that it had met with Israa, her father and husband, seen the religious contract, and said she had assured them she had not been coerced.

Child marriage is not uncommon in conservative and rural areas of Iraq, as well as in other Arab countries.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iraqchild abusegender based violencechildrens rightshuman rights
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 3739 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 654 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1809 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,843.31
-0.2%
Silver
24.79
+0.6%
Palladium
2,071.80
+0.3%
Platinum
1,036.64
+0.3%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
+0.5%
All Share
70,376
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.9%
Industrial 25
94,561
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,953
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo