37m ago

Share

13 Haitian migrants die as vehicle falls into Dominican Republic canal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
At least 13 migrants from Haiti died when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into an irrigation canal in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
At least 13 migrants from Haiti died when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into an irrigation canal in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
iStock
  • Thirteen Haitian migrants died when their vehicle plunged into an irrigation canal.
  • The accident occurred in the Dominican Republic. 
  • Police said the migrants "were being illegally transported from Haiti" to the city of Santiago as well as the capital Santo Domingo on Sunday. 

At least 13 migrants from Haiti died when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into an irrigation canal in neighbouring Dominican Republic, police said Monday.

A police statement said the migrants, travelling in a large four wheel drive SUV, "were being illegally transported from Haiti" to the city of Santiago as well as the capital Santo Domingo, when the vehicle crashed on Sunday.

The driver "lost control" of the vehicle, and it plummeted into the canal.

"Until now, it has not been possible to establish the identity of the driver, nor his condition, because he allegedly disappeared from the scene of the tragedy," said the police statement.

READ | Two dead, 57 rescued from migrant shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa

Among those killed were a newborn and a four-year-old girl.

According to local media, the vehicle was carrying between 16 and 18 people. The police statement said there were three survivors, and the search for more was ongoing.

Haiti, among the world's poorest nations, has been gripped by years of economic and political crisis, exacerbated by a rise in gang violence.

Gangs control around 80 percent of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery and carjackings are common.

ALSO READ | Bus plunges off Mexico highway leaving 18 dead, 23 injured

This has prompted thousands of Haitians to flee the country, seeking work in the more prosperous Dominican Republic, which has toughened its immigration policy in response.

Dominican authorities are also building a 160-kilometre concrete wall along the 380-kilometre border with Haiti to prevent illegal migrants from entering.

Each year, between 100 000 and 200 000 Haitian immigrants are deported (171 000 in 2022) in an atmosphere of xenophobia and high tension between the two neighbors that share the mountainous Caribbean island of Hispaniola.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dominican republicroad accidentmigrantsroad deaths
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 722 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded

8h ago

LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

9h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.55
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
920.92
-0.4%
Palladium
1,242.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,937.23
-0.3%
Silver
23.12
-2.2%
Brent-ruolie
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,586
-0.0%
All Share
77,014
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,509
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,867
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,244
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo