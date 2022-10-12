30m ago

add bookmark

13 killed in two days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters.
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters.
REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Thirteen people, mostly fighters, have been killed in two days of ongoing clashes between rival factions competing for power in northwest Syria, a war monitor said Wednesday.

Fighting between two pro-Turkish Syrian rebel groups began in the town of Al-Bab in northern Aleppo province before spreading to other areas and drawing in other factions, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group headed by ex-members of Syria's former Al-Qaeda franchise, has also weighed in, it added in a statement.

HTS mostly controls Syria's main rebel-held northwestern region of Idlib, but other rebel groups are also active, with varying degrees of backing from Turkey.

Dozens of factions are competing for influence in northern Syria, leading to the current "chaos", Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

"Even if clashes began with a dispute between two groups, other factions took advantage of the opportunity to fight their opponents," he added.

The death toll includes three civilians, the Observatory said, with AFP correspondents reporting that schools and markets had closed in Al-Bab, and dozens had fled the Afrin countryside further west.

HTS was able to control the town of Jindires near Afrin Wednesday and a number of other villages in its vicinity, the monitor said.

Syria's war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
syria
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
12% - 418 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
62% - 2181 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 33 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
25% - 884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.31
-1.8%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,674.80
+0.5%
Silver
19.07
-0.5%
Palladium
2,139.50
+0.6%
Platinum
885.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
-0.1%
All Share
64,528
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,191
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,390
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,974
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo