26m ago

add bookmark

13 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus: state media

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thirteen soldiers have been killed in Syria.
Thirteen soldiers have been killed in Syria.
Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thirteen soldiers died Sunday in an attack on a military bus in the Syrian desert, state news agency SANA said, with a war monitor blaming the Islamic State group.

A "terrorist attack" with multiple weapons on Sunday afternoon targeted the bus, "killing 13, including officers, and wounding 18 others", SANA reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor with an extensive network of sources across the country, said an Islamic State group cell carried out the attack in the Palymra desert.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
syria
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 4551 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 8750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo