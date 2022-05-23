1h ago

add bookmark

14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach

accreditation
Migrants seen waiting to be rescued from their boat.
Migrants seen waiting to be rescued from their boat.
  • The 14 migrants had been travelling by boat from western Myanmar.
  • Thirty-five other people including the boat owners were rescued alive. Twelve others are still missing.
  • The local rescue group said 12 women and two boys had died.

The bodies of 14 people have been found washed up on a beach in Myanmar, police told AFP on Monday, with a local rescue group saying some were Rohingya attempting to reach Malaysia.

The migrants had been travelling by boat from western Myanmar, according to a local Rohingya activist.

"Fourteen dead bodies were found, and 35 people including the boat owners were rescued alive," said Lieutenant Colonel Tun Shwe, a police spokesperson in Pathein district, around 200 kilometres west of Yangon.

A member of Myanmar Rescue Organisation Pathein who requested anonymity said they found eight bodies on Sunday and all were from the Rohingya minority.

A local Rohingya activist told AFP that 12 women and two boys had died.

The boat had been carrying people from the towns of Buthidaung, Maungdaw, and Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state, the activist added, also requesting anonymity.

Survivors said 61 people had been on board the vessel, the rescue group member told AFP, leaving 12 still missing.

Those who had been saved were being held at Pathein police station, spokesperson Tun Shwe said.

He did not say whether any would be charged - as sometimes happens to Rohingya caught trying to flee Myanmar.

- Perilous journeys -

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees say included mass killings and rape.

Those Rohingya still in Myanmar are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and are denied citizenship, many rights and access to services.

The leader of Myanmar's junta regime Min Aung Hlaing - who was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown - has dismissed the label Rohingya as "an imaginary term".

Each year hundreds of Rohingya make perilous, months-long journeys by sea to other parts of Southeast Asia.

Relatively affluent Malaysia is usually the favoured destination.

Many arrive by boat after enduring harrowing, months-long journeys at sea.

Those caught are often sent to detention centres, which rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.

Hundreds of Rohingya migrants escaped a detention centre in Malaysia last month after a riot broke out, with six killed on a highway as they fled, authorities said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmar
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2070 votes
No
52% - 2262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.70
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,853.39
+0.4%
Silver
21.84
+0.4%
Palladium
2,002.49
+1.7%
Platinum
960.14
+0.2%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,788
+1.3%
All Share
68,367
+1.2%
Resource 10
74,616
+2.9%
Industrial 25
73,018
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,916
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo