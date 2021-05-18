38m ago

add bookmark

1.5 billion anti-Covid-19 shots injected worldwide: AFP

A healthcare worker administers a jab containing Pfizer vaccine on an elderly man at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, on May 17, 2021. South Africa is resuming its Covid-19 coronavirus Phase 2 vaccination rollout programme which targets vulnerable groups who are 60 years and older. (Michele Spatari / AFP)
A healthcare worker administers a jab containing Pfizer vaccine on an elderly man at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, on May 17, 2021. South Africa is resuming its Covid-19 coronavirus Phase 2 vaccination rollout programme which targets vulnerable groups who are 60 years and older. (Michele Spatari / AFP)

More than 1.5 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been injected into people's arms around the world, six months after the vaccination drive started, according to an AFP count.

By Tuesday at 1530 GMT at least 1 500 017 337 doses had been injected in 210 countries or territories, according to the tally based on official sources.

Nearly three fifths of the total have been administered in three countries: China (421.9 million), the United States (274.4 million) and India (184.4 million).

In terms of population, Israel is leading the pack: Nearly six Israelis out of 10 have already been completely vaccinated with two shots. The United Kingdom follows, with 54 percent of its population having already received at least one dose, then Bahrain with 50 percent), the United States (48 percent), Chile (47 percent) and Uruguay (40 percent).

In the 27-nation European Union more than 200 million doses have been administered to 32 percent of the population. Of the bloc's biggest countries Germany has given one dose to 37 percent of the population, France to 31 percent, Italy to 32 percent and Spain 33 percent.

While the world's half billionth dose took four months to achieve, coming on March 25, it took less than a month to double the total, then just over another three weeks to get to the figure of 1.5 billion.

Eleven countries are not yet vaccinating. Six of them are in Africa: Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, Eritrea and Tanzania. The others are in Oceania (Vanuatu and Kiribati), North Korea and Turkmenistan in Asia and Haiti in the Caribbean.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1452 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
14% - 5673 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33922 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,869.91
+0.2%
Silver
28.19
+0.0%
Palladium
2,907.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,222.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,190
-0.0%
All Share
67,255
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,784
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,774
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,689
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo