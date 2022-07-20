20 Jul

add bookmark

15 children injured in pony stampede at French summer camp

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ambulance driving on street at night - stock photo.
Ambulance driving on street at night - stock photo.

Three children were left fighting for their lives and another 12 were injured after they were trampled by spooked ponies at a summer camp in northwest France, local officials said Wednesday.

The stampede occurred at an equestrian centre close to Vitre in the Ille-et-Vilaine department where children were being accompanied by adults for a ride on Tuesday evening.

"Along the way, one of the ponies, probably the leading one, turned around for an unknown reason, and the others followed," the prosecutor's office in the regional capital Rennes said.

"As they fled, the animals galloped and knocked everyone to the ground."

Many of the victims, aged seven to 11, were kicked in the face, with the hooves causing "impact trauma" and "broken facial bones", leading emergency doctor Louis Soulat from a hospital in Rennes told reporters at a press conference.

Two workers from the pony club were treated for shock, while three children were flown to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

One of them remains under general anaesthetic in intensive care but their lives are no longer in danger, Soulat explained.

Police have opened an investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2456 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 6733 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,715.01
+1.1%
Silver
18.76
+0.4%
Palladium
1,890.27
+1.4%
Platinum
876.51
+1.8%
Brent Crude
106.92
-0.4%
Top 40
61,647
+0.4%
All Share
67,907
+0.4%
Resource 10
58,778
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,587
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,297
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo