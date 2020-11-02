45m ago

add bookmark

16 dead after Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Catanduanes Island and Albay province are the hardest hit areas.
  • Typhoon Goni slammed into the east coast on Sunday.
  • According to officials, up to 90 percent of homes have been damaged or destroyed in some areas.

The most powerful typhoon to hit the Philippines this year destroyed tens of thousands of homes and killed at least 16 people, officials said Monday, as communications to the worst-hit areas remained cut off.

Catanduanes Island and nearby Albay province on the most populous island of Luzon bore the brunt of Typhoon Goni which was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres per hour when it slammed into the east coast on Sunday.

Ferocious winds and torrential rain toppled power lines, triggered flooding and sparked landslides that engulfed houses as Goni swept across the southern part of Luzon.

It lost intensity as it skirted the sprawling capital of Manila and headed out to the South China Sea.

"We are horrified by the devastation caused by this typhoon in many areas including Catanduanes island and Albay," Philippines Red Cross chief Richard Gordon said in a statement.

"Up to 90 percent of homes have been badly damaged or destroyed in some areas. This typhoon has smashed into people's lives and livelihoods on top of the relentless physical, emotional and economic toll of Covid-19."

ALSO READ | Hurricane Delta bears down on storm-battered US south coast

Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes ahead of the typhoon and many of them remain in evacuation centres as authorities scramble to restore power and telecommunications services in the hardest-hit areas.

Ten deaths were recorded in Albay province, but provincial disaster chief Cedric Daep said without pre-emptive evacuations "thousands would have died".

"We have extensive damage to infrastructure and housing," Daep said.

"Many people are hungry. They had already suffered from Covid due to the loss of jobs and dislocation. Some don't even have kitchen utensils."

'Severely affected'

Three of the victims were caught in landslides of volcanic ash that police said engulfed numerous houses in two adjacent villages near the active Mayon volcano. Another three are still missing.

The mayor of Guinobatan, where the villages are located, told local media that around 147 homes had been swamped and some were now unlivable.

Goni was ranked as a "super typhoon" when it made landfall on Catanduanes where at least six people died and authorities estimate most houses and infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

"We are severely affected here," provincial Governor Joseph Cua told a government briefing.

Most of the island's power lines were damaged in the typhoon and reports from towns were only trickling in, suggesting the toll could rise.

"We're hoping aid will arrive soon. We are short on funds," Cua told CNN Philippines.

Across the areas in Goni's path, more than 20 000 houses were destroyed and around 55 500 partially damaged, Civil Defense said in a statement. Farmland was also damaged.

Clean-up efforts were under way with residents removing sodden furniture and other belongings from their houses as they shovelled out mud and debris after heavy rains inundated towns.

"The flood took only minutes to rise - not hours, but minutes," Alona Espino in Batangas city, south of Manila, told AFP.

"We never experienced flood raging so fast."

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Its deadliest on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which unleashed giant waves on the central city of Tacloban and left more than 7 300 people dead or missing in 2013.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, gains strength as it heads towards US
Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico's Caribbean coast
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US, prompting 'unsurvivable' surge fears
Read more on:
philippines
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 419 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1644 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.26
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.97
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.45
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1892.61
(+0.85)
Silver
23.94
(+2.22)
Platinum
856.00
(+2.32)
Brent Crude
37.15
(0.00)
Palladium
2219.00
(+0.23)
All Share
52618.04
(+1.81)
Top 40
48392.97
(+1.94)
Financial 15
9597.63
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
74209.30
(+1.05)
Resource 10
48893.98
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo