17 killed, 22 injured in road accident in eastern China

This aerial photo taken shows a multi-vehicle collision on Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou.
  • A traffic accident caused 17 deaths and 22 injuries in China.
  • People carrying out an offering were hit by a truck, reported Jimu.
  • Nanchang County traffic police issued a weather warning.

At least 17 people have been killed and 22 others injured in a traffic accident in eastern China.

State broadcaster CCTV said the "major road traffic accident" took place just before 01:00 local time on Sunday (17:00 GMT Saturday) in Nanchang County in the Jiangxi province.

It cited authorities as saying that the injured had been taken to hospital and that an investigation was under way into the cause of the accident.

Local news outlet Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported the accident occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession.

People had been carrying out a roadside offering to the dead before planning to head to the crematorium Sunday morning, a local woman surnamed Deng told the outlet.

They were hit by a truck, the report said, with most of the dead and injured being funeral attendees.

Another local man, surnamed Gong, told the outlet his wife had been killed in the accident and that they had been attending the funeral.

The truck had suddenly crashed into the back of the line, tearing through the group before finally reaching the hearse, he said.

About an hour after news of the accident emerged, Nanchang County traffic police issued travel tips to drivers saying the area was experiencing "foggy weather".

It said:

Driving visibility is poor, there is low visibility, which can easily cause traffic accidents.

"Please pay attention to fog lights… slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake," it added.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

Last month, one person died during a highway pile-up in central China that involved hundreds of vehicles and was caused by low visibility in fog.

And in September of last year, 27 passengers died after a bus transporting them to quarantine facilities in southwestern Guizhou province flipped over on a motorway.


