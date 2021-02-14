1h ago

19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India

This picture was taken on 12 February 2021 smoke billows from the remains of a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu state.
AFP

At least 19 people were killed and dozens hurt in a blast at a firecracker factory in India, authorities said on Saturday.

The blast on Friday afternoon in Virudhunagar district was one of the worst such incidents in years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Local official R Kannan told AFP that the death toll was likely to go up in the next few hours.

"So far 34 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are severely burnt," he said.

Kannan said there were around 74 people in the factory at the time of the incident.

According to media reports, the factory was being run illegally. News portal The Newsminute said the owner was missing and that the police were still investigating the cause of the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of $2 700 to the families of the deceased.

indiaexplosionsaccidents
